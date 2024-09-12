Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

HCA stock opened at $388.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $403.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.