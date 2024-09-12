Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

