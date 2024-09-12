Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $33,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $303.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.95 and its 200-day moving average is $291.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.