Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

