Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.