Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 210.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $4,866,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 470.7% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Down 0.1 %

MSCI stock opened at $562.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.86. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

