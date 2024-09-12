Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,544,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $162.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $177.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.05.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

