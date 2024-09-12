Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,141.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,023.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,105. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

