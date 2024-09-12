Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.23 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.