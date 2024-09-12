Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $232.24 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $234.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

