Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $175.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

