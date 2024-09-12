Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 296,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,176,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

