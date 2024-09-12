Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 919 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,512,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $924.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

