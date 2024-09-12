Angeles Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

