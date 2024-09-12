Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Down 9.2%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 1,627,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,129,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The company has a market cap of £10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

