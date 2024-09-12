Anpario’s (ANP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Anpario Price Performance

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.20 million, a PE ratio of 2,389.62 and a beta of 0.57. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.45).

Anpario Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,461.54%.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

