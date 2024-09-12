Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Antero Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.53.

AR opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.55 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Antero Resources by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 460,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

