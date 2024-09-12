Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 27,713 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,220,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,299.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92.

loanDepot Trading Down 3.3 %

LDI opened at $2.33 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

