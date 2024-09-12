Anthony M. Aisquith Acquires 5,000 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,497,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OneWater Marine Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.57.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,781,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

