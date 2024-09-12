Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 6,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $222.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

