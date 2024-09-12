Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $261.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.62.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

