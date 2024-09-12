Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.14.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT
Insider Activity at Applied Materials
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Price Performance
Applied Materials stock opened at $185.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.