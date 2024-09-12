AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $91.99 and last traded at $91.75. 1,119,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,023,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 774,434 shares of company stock worth $65,673,172 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

