Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.84.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

