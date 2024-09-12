Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Aquestive Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.84.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aquestive Therapeutics
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.