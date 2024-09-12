Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 81 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $207.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $595.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.