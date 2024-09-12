Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 180.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 187.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

