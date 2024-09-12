Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $3.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $14,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,914,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,997 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,582,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.