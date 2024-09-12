Argus Increases CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $128.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $104.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.58.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.83 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $128.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.