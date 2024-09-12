Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 109 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,887,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH stock opened at $191.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $210.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.15.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTH

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.