Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 28 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $188,138,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,277.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,213.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,015.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

