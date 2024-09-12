Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.46 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

