Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.7 %

CYTK stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $392,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,633. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.