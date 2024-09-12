Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

