Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Lantheus by 265.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

