Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,041 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,352,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after buying an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HR opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

