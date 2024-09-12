Arizona State Retirement System Buys 228 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.