Arizona State Retirement System Buys 229 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLI by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.
RLI Stock Performance
RLI stock opened at $149.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.41.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
RLI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
