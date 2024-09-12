Arizona State Retirement System Buys 229 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLI by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

RLI stock opened at $149.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

