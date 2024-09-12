Arizona State Retirement System Buys 407 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 101,675 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.15. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

