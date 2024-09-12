Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,212 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after buying an additional 212,428 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after buying an additional 1,083,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,897,000 after buying an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

