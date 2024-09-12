Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.52 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -66.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

