Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,548 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 657,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $137.82 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.