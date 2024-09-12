Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

