Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 162.5% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in GXO Logistics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

