Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,382,000 after buying an additional 284,269 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of PVH by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $93.09 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

