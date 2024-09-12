Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $168,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 323,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

JPM stock opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $595.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average of $200.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

