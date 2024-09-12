Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth about $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Post by 133.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE POST opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

