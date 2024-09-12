Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $319.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $384.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

