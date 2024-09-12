ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) PT Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

AVBP stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 422,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

