ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.73, but opened at $29.26. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 73,176 shares.

AVBP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVBP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

