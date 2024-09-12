ArriVent BioPharma’s (AVBP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

AVBP opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 39.3% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 422,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

